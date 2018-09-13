Why the new camera tech on the iPhone XS and XS Max is the coolest thing about them

Smartphone cameras used to be rubbish. A nice bonus sure, but nothing to get hugely excited about. Like a free toy in a McDonald's happy meal.

Now, they're the big meaty burger (or bean burger should you be vegetarian.)

And why's that? Because they're seriously good and more crucially, almost every human has one attached to their body during most waking hours.

We've been waxing lyrical about the iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro and Pixel 2 and XL snappers. The new iPhones comes packed with impressive photo credentials and we're interested.

The rear cameras 12MP dual cameras are faster with larger pixels on the wide-angle lens and a wider aperture on the telephoto lens, promising amazing portrait possibilities with the ability to adjust bokeh post-photo session.

So we've not tested it yet, but judging by the specs and knowing how good the X's camera is, we've got high hopes.