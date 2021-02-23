Smart home week: 5 ways to make sure you’re breathing better air

In partnership with Airthings

Unless there’s a cloud hanging in the air and you’re struggling to see the telly through the murk, it can be difficult to tell how clean the air in your gaff is.

That’s the thing about air, you see, it tends to be invisible. In fact, indoor air can be up to five times more polluted than what’s outside, but what can you do to keep tabs on what’s floating around in your domestic ether if you can’t see it?

There are now a whole range of indoor air quality monitors available that can pick up on all kinds of nasties that are lingering between your four walls and arm you with the necessary information to do something about them.

With so much of our time currently spent indoors that’s never been more important, so here’s how adding one to your smart home setup could help you to make sure you’re breathing better air.