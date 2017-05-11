Sky Q vs Virgin TV vs BT TV: Which 4K TV service is best?

As big life decisions go, your choice of TV provider is up there with your choice of husband/wife. After all, if you get it wrong you're stuck with them for ages, will quickly come to hate everything they do and will end up spending a fortune on a replacement.

Unlike a prospective partner, though, Sky, Virgin and BT TV are now all available in 4K resolutions (new girlfriends/boyfriends max out at 1080p, obviously).

So which one to get? We've put the Sky Q, Virgin TV V6 and BT YouView+ Ultra HD boxes through their televisual paces in order to help you choose. And if you want dating help? Sorry, you'll have to stick to Tinder...