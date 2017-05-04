The fact that the words ‘Ultra HD’ are including proudly in the box’s name gives you some idea of its main selling point, but actually it’s a bit of a red herring unless you’re a football addict.

Yes, the YouView+ does have Ultra HD content, but right now that’s restricted to one channel: BT Sport 4K UHD. This was actually the first 4K channel to launch in the UK back in 2015 and it features a decent amount of football. Want to watch Manchester United vs Swansea City in the best possible resolution? You got it. Tempted by highlights of the Champions League quarter-finals? No problem.

In all, BT has 42 live English Premier League games, many of which are shown in 4K. It also has the exclusive UK rights to the Champions League, and again shows the majority in 4K. You’ll also find rugby, Moto GP, boxing and other events in UHD. But don’t go thinking there’ll always be something new to watch on it - there’s generally only one or maybe two 4K live events broadcast each day, so you’ll find a lot of the programming taken up with trailers for the service.

Picture-wise, it’s superb. Compare it to a HD broadcast of the same game and you’ll notice the extra clarity and detail immediately. The fact that it runs at 50fps - standard TV is 25fps - also makes a difference, with footage appearing as silky smooth as a Lionel Messi dribble.

Whether it’s worth paying the extra for, though, is less obvious. Outside of sport, your only 4K options here are via the built-in Netflix app. And while Netflix does have loads of great 4K content, notably many of its own Originals, chances are you already have access to a Netflix app via your 4K TV or games console.

All of which puts BT firmly between Sky and Virgin in the 4K pecking order. Virgin has no 4K content of its own - just Netflix and YouTube - so BT clearly trumps it on this front so long as you like sport. But Sky remains the undoubted leader in the 4K field, with on-demand movies and entertainment also available in the high-res format, in addition to huge amounts of sporting content of its own.

I should also mention HDR at this point. The YouView+ UHD box is technically capable of outputting HDR, if it gets an update. But until that update arrives, it hasn't got it. Shame. That's the same deal as on Virgin and Sky, though, so it doesn't count too harshly against BT.

One other thing you will get here though - and not on the other two - is Dolby Atmos. Atmos is the next-gen surround sound setup which really puts you in the heart of the action, by pumping sound from above as well as around you. It does this either through ceiling-mounted or upwards-firing speakers. Either way, it's incredibly immersive, particularly for live events such as... yep, football.

This is a real feather in BT's cap, as Sky doesn't currently support Atmos, and Virgin, while it technically can output in the Atmos format, doesn't have any content to take advantage of it. You'll need a compatible setup, obviously, but if you really care about football then 4K and Atmos makes a great combination.