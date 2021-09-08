Shooting stars: the best cameras for every occasion – tested

Cameras have never been more versatile. The image quality and performance which was once reserved for bulky pro kit can now be found in compact mirrorless models that are almost small enough to slip in your pocket.

But while there are many multi-talented cameras on the market, some are better suited to certain situations than others. Got a particular imaging niche? Whether you’re keen to capture animals or like to shoot in low light, we’ve tried and tested the best cameras for all conditions.

From Sony safari snappers to street-shooting Nikons, the list below features our pick of the top options for every photographic scenario.