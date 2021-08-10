Old cameras could be heavy, and thankfully that’s one trait that hasn’t been ported over from the FE. The Z fc’s body is constructed from lightweight magnesium alloy covered in a high-quality metal-effect plastic, and that keeps it surprisingly lightweight: just 445g sans lens.

Speaking of which, we reviewed the camera with a new 15-60mm lens designed specifically to fit in with the Z fc’s styling (you can buy the kit for £1,039), and it’s compact and lightweight too. The portable build makes this an ideal travel or street photography camera, and Nikon has spared some thought for vloggers and selfie addicts too: the fully articulated screen can flip frontwards for easy self-shooting, and that’s a big step up from the Z50’s odd flip-down screen (which got blocked by vlogging handles, tripods and the like).

The camera shape isn’t as ergonomic as modern DSLR-style bodies, but you’d know that going in: this is a retro model, and while it might not have a huge moulded grip for your right hand to wrap around, it feels fine to use. The controls are thoughtfully placed, and there’s even a tiny LCD panel on top to show you the current f-stop setting at a glance.

The viewfinder, despite its round eyepiece, is electronic rather than optical of course. Also up top are the old-school dials that let you set shutter speed and ISO – but do note that if you put the camera in modes like aperture priority or auto you won’t have to touch them. There are also dials on the front and back of the camera for adjusting contextual settings, and another up top for changing the exposure compensation. So despite those old-school dials, it’s pretty standard modern mirrorless stuff.