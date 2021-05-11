Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 5: Which is best?

If you’re eyeing a feature-rich Android right about now, then Samsung and Google are sure to be amongst your top options. But the Galaxy S21 and Pixel 5 aren’t all that similar.

Well, they’re not as similar as past models may have been. Google opted for a mid-range processor this time around, scaling back its flagship ambitions for something more affordable, yet still highly capable. We explore if the Google Pixel 5 is still worth it in 2021. Samsung also trimmed back a few perks from last year’s Galaxy S20, but the Galaxy S21 still packs massive power and a much more appealing design.

All things considered, which handset is the one worth spending your cash on right now? Here’s what we think, based on our reviews of both Androids.