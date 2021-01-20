Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S20: What's the difference?

Usually in January, we’re still trading leaks and rumours about the incoming crop of smartphones - but Samsung launched early this time around, and the Galaxy S21 has already been announced.

At a glance, both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ look to be modest enhancements over last year’s excellent Galaxy S20, but there are changes. Some aspects of the phone are improved, as you’d expect, but there are concessions made to get to a lower starting price.

Is it really a significant upgrade? And if you already have a Galaxy S20 or S20+, should you feel compelled to bump up to the next big thing? Here’s how it looks at this point.