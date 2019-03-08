Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Which is best?

This one's clear-cut to us. For as much as Google gets right with its smartphone design, it always feels like the company doesn't go far enough in executing its vision.

Just have a look at the Pixel 3 XL. That notch up top is deep – and downright distracting at that. And every notched Android phone has had a "chin" of bezel at the bottom, but this might be the largest we've seen that didn't house a fingerprint sensor. Google got so close to making a slick-looking phone here, but those miscues make it look pretty awkward instead.

At least the back is nice: it's all glass now, but it still keeps the two-tone aesthetic. Granted, it's more subdued now, but we like it. The little plastic band between the screen and aluminium sides is a head-scratcher, though. The Pixel 3 XL falls short of feeling properly premium.

Samsung doesn't have that problem. It trims down bezel and avoids a notch with its punch-hole cutout design, although this punch-hole is quite large thanks to the dual-camera setup. It can also be a little distracting for movies, although not nearly to the extent of Google's enormous notch.

Elsewhere, it's all glass and aluminium, lighting evolving the Galaxy S9/S8 allure. Now this is what a ~£900 phone ought to look like.

Verdict: Samsung Galaxy S10+