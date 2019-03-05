Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is best?

The Galaxy S10+ is absolutely loaded with cameras, with three on the back and two on the front. That's two more than the iPhone XS Max, which has two on the rear and one super-equipped front camera – but quality matters a lot more than quantity, of course.

With the Galaxy S10+, you get a nice range of lenses on the back: a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera that automatically switches between f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture depending on lighting, as well as a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. The first two of those pack in optical image stabilisation.

Samsung routinely has great camera setups, including the dual-camera offerings on the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+, and the GS10+ doesn't disappoint. We called it "a wizard next to most phones" in our review. Dynamic range is excellent, and having three focal lengths to play with is excellent. However, it doesn't hit the same kind of low-light peaks as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro or Google Pixel 3 XL - but Samsung is working on a similar night mode to roll out via an update.

The iPhone XS Max, meanwhile, has a pair of 12-megapixel cameras: wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4), both with optical image stabilisation. Shots are routinely excellent; you'll get crisp, detailed photos in most scenarios. It doesn't have many obvious weaknesses. The XS Max has a great Portrait mode that lets you change the lighting of a scene and even adjust the focal depth to change the background blur.

Apple has the powerful TrueDepth camera on the front that enables the stellar Face ID security and fun Animoji, while Samsung has a couple of standard shooters on the front. It'll still do facial and iris scanning for security, although it's not quite as secure of a process.

If the Galaxy S10+ is a smidge better from the back, then the iPhone XS Max does better from the front. All told, we have to put them about even.

Verdict: Draw