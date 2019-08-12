Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ vs Apple iPhone XS Max: The weigh-in

Samsung just unveiled its latest premium powerhouse, and the Galaxy Note 10+ (and smaller, slightly trimmed-down Note 10) looks like another impressive, fully-loaded handset.

With a huge Quad HD AMOLED screen and single, centered punch-hole camera - as well as a newer processor, four back cameras, and an improved S Pen stylus - the Note 10+ seems to have just about anything anyone would need from a smartphone… at a steep price, of course.

That's familiar terrain for Apple, of course, and its iPhone XS Max is the biggest wallet-buster of them all. We're on the verse of an iPhone 11 (and likely iPhone 11 Max) launch, but for right now, how does the Galaxy Note 10+ compare to the current iPhone XS Max? Here's what we think, now that we've been hands-on with the Note 10+.