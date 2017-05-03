Ring craft: the 9 best Apple Watch fitness apps

We haven’t been this addicted to collecting rings since our first dash through the Sonic's Green Hill Zone.

We’re talking, of course, about the Apple Watch’s strangely addictive exercise rings, which gradually wind around its Activity face as you move, exercise and stand throughout the day.

The best thing about these colourful circles, aside from their motivating nudges, is that third party apps can plug into them via Apple's Health app and boost your daily tallies.

Like our physiques, it’s fair to say the Apple Watch’s fitness apps are still a bit of a work in progress. Many are still tethered to their iOS app, fail to the make the most of the Watch’s powers, and lack useful complications for live, glanceable info.

But a select few have worked extra hard on their Apple Watch games and fought their way onto our watchOS dock. Here are our kings of the activity rings...