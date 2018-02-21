Ones to watch: our guide to every Panasonic 2018 TV

It’s now less than four months until the World Cup kicks off in Russia. If that’s not an excuse to upgrade your telly, we don’t know what is.

Panasonic is doing its upmost to tempt you to do just that, with two new 4K OLED ranges and four 4K LCD options (plus a couple of full HD options thrown in, just in case).

With the former getting the hat tip from a large chunk of Hollywood’s major mastering studios, you can be sure that brightness and colour accuracy is top of priorities on this year’s sets.

The full range also support the Panasonic- and Samsung-backed HDR10+ advanced HDR format, which is going head-to-head with Dolby Vision in offering more precise frame-by-frame HDR processing. It’s looking promising too, with support from big studios including Warner Bros., not to mention compatibility with the entirety of Amazon’s HDR catalogue.

If your full HD set is looking a little 2010 right about now, allow the following to whet your appetite.