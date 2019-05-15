OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Which is best?

OnePlus phones have always sought to match flagship-level features at a lower price, but top-end flagships have only gotten more and more elaborate and exquisite in recent years. That's where the OnePlus 7 Pro comes in.

Sure, the standard OnePlus 7 is very much a typical offering for the company – and more typical than ever, in fact, with familiar OnePlus 6T styling intact. But the OnePlus 7 Pro is a bold new device, with a full-face screen and pop-up selfie cam, along with plenty of power and higher-end components than we've seen in past models.

That puts the OnePlus 7 Pro against the best of the best of the smartphone world right now, including Samsung's brilliant Galaxy S10. Which prevails in this showdown? Here's what we think, now that we've reviewed the OnePlus 7 Pro.