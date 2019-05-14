OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: What's the difference?

The OnePlus 7 is a familiar-looking OnePlus phone with a largely familiar feature set and even a familiar price point to match. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, is none of those things.

OnePlus has earned its well-deserved place in the industry by offering a flagship-quality smartphone experience at a price often hundreds of pounds less than the competition. The OnePlus 7 Pro still does that, but now it's emulating the kinds of super-premium flagships that pack in ultra-luxe features and either brush up against or blow past the £900 price point. Only OnePlus does it for less, of course.

Despite the similar naming conventions here, these are significantly different handsets. What sets them apart, and which is more likely to be right for your pocket (and wallet)? Here's what we think, now that we've reviewed the OnePlus 7 Pro.