OnePlus 7 gets an ample camera and performance boost

Don’t be too distracted by the glitz and glamour of the OnePlus 7 Pro; the OnePlus 7 has a lot going for it and starting at £549, you get a lot of phone. While there aren’t any significant improvements to the screen or design from its predecessor – the OnePlus 6T, the latest Snapdragon 855 gives it a hefty performance boost. Flip it over and you get a dual camera set-up sporting the same 48MP main sensor as the 7 Pro and a 20MP secondary one. The OnePlus UltraShot engine means you’ll get algorithmic magic onboard making your pictures zing. The RAM boost feature will learn your most used apps and load them quicker, while a 3,700 mAh battery should let you snap like Martin Parr all day and gaze at stuff.tv all night. Grab one right now.