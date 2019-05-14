The brilliant OnePlus 7 Pro is a notch above budget flagship

OnePlus has had a makeover. It’s gone seriously premium with the 7 Pro’s smooth 90Hz full curved fluid AMOLED 6.7in display which supports HDR10 and HDR10+ content. The triple lens camera setup includes the same 48MP (OIS) main sensor as the OnePlus 7, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. By using laser focusing technology, low light performance gets a massive upgrade too. The unique 16MP pop-up selfie camera allows for more of that stunning screen real-estate which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 which will zip through the toughest of tasks. The new fingerprint sensor sets new blink-and-you'll-miss-it speeds as OnePlus claim it’ll take just 0.21 seconds to gain entry. On sound, we’ve got the indomitable Dolby Atmos technology and stereo dual-speaker system as well as a haptic vibration motor for gaming brilliance. It’s not just another OnePlus, it’s a OnePlus extra, and expect to pay for those extras with prices starting at £649. Read our review to see how we rate it.