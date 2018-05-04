Not a piece of junk: the 8 best Star Wars gadgets (we'd actually buy)

We've got a hunch that you've noticed that today is Star Wars Day ("May the 4th…", and all that). Which means it's time for a downpour of Star Wars blenders, electric shavers and refrigerators, right?

Well, yes, but amidst the glut of random cash-in junk, there's also plenty of officially-licensed Star Wars stuff that we either already own or honestly covet – and that probably is actually be worth the cash you'll throw at it.

In that spirit, we've picked some of our favourite Star Wars-related gadgets, with handy links included so that you can quickly add them to your collection.