Motorola Moto G7 Plus vs Moto G6 Plus: What's the difference?

As of this writing, the Motorola Moto G6 Plus still sits right in the middle of our list of the best smartphones in the world, hanging tough amidst some might fine (and significantly more expensive) flagship phones. It's a brilliant budget option.

And now it's about to be replaced. Motorola just announced the Moto G7 family, which comprises four different handsets with varying perks and price points, and the Moto G7 Plus is again the most compelling of the bunch. It's not larger than the standard G7 this time around, but some modest tweaks should make it the one to get.

Compared to the Moto G6 Plus, it's packing some sizable enhancements, too. What sets the Moto G7 Plus apart from last year's model? Here's a full look based on the specs.