Microsoft Xbox One X: Should you upgrade?

Last year, Microsoft released a 4K-capable revision of the Xbox One called the Xbox One S. And this year, Microsoft will release a 4K-capable revision called the Xbox One X.

Confused? Don't worry: you're surely not alone in that. Last year's console was something of a half-step measure designed to appeal to new 4K TV-buyers, but the Xbox One X is a properly premium upgrade, packing in a huge amount of added processing power to drive smoother, better-looking, native-4K games.

But what if you already have an Xbox One? And more pressingly, what if you've just purchased an Xbox One S, whether it was an upgrade or your first of the bunch? Well, then your decision is a lot tougher, since the Xbox One X has a whole lot in common with the other versions.

Need the latest info? Here's our early take on whether you should bother picking up the Xbox One X this November if you already have either Xbox One.