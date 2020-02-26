Huawei Mate Xs vs Samsung Galaxy Fold: The weigh-in

Both of these phones do the aforementioned shift from one-handed, pocketable phone to super-sized screen, but they approach the task in different ways.

As we've seen with the Galaxy Fold, there are actually two completely different screens: a small one on the outside for one-handed use, and then a giant one hidden on the inside. It's definitely chunky and hefty as well, but it is a one-of-a-kind silhouette.

The Huawei Mate Xs tries things differently. There's just one large display here, but it folds in half to create the one-handed form factor with screen on both sides of the handset. It's definitely thinner, and you still get a huge, gorgeous, fully-functional single-handed mode… unlike the small, awkward external screen of the Galaxy Fold.

The Mate Xs is also more durable than the original Mate X thanks to a totally reworked Falcon Wing hinge and a new two-layer polymer structure, although we can't say for sure how well it compares to the Galaxy Fold on that front. Remember, the Galaxy Fold was delayed to make improvements after initial press units failed, so it's basically a "revision model" itself.