Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS: Which is best?

As mentioned, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro takes clear inspiration from the iPhone X, like many other Android handsets from the past several months. The screen cutout at the top lis comparably sized, providing the real estate for the camera and sensors.

However, while the Mate 20 Pro's bottom "chin" bezel is slimmer than some of its rivals, it doesn't quite match the iPhone XS, which keeps the same amount of ultra-minimal bezel all around. Apple is the only company that seems to have nailed that approach with this kind of design, and it surely has something to do with the extra money you're paying for that polish. The Mate does have a bit more curve appeal, though.

On the back, we'd say the Mate 20 Pro has a more alluring set of options, whether it's a new version of the P20 Pro's gorgeous Twilight gradient colour, or the grippy new Hyper Optical Pattern etching. Apple sticks with plain colours on the back for its glass, which is… fine, but hardly exciting.

Also, the pricier iPhone XS opts for glossy stainless steel along the frame, while the Mate 20 Pro uses aluminium - just like the vast majority of phones out there today. With benefits to both, we have to call it about even.

Verdict: Draw