How to watch Italian Serie A football live

Once regarded as the best club football competition in the world, the Italian Serie A has become overshadowed by the English Premier League and Spanish LaLiga. Obviously, a major element of that is down to the EPL essentially being a playground for billionaires, but still> Back in the 1980s and 1990s, clubs like AC Milan and Juventus ruled the continent and attracted the world’s most elite players. But now, it’s been 12 years since an Italian team won the Champion’s League.

That being said, the Serie A remains one of the more competitive and exciting league competitions in the world, with several teams usually in the running to win – even if the champions almost always end up being one of AC Milan, Juventus or Internazionale. This season, however, Napoli look all but certain to break this cycle – thanks in part to Juventus being docked 15 points for financial rule-breaking. It also plays host to many of the world’s top players, making it a great league to watch on TV or streaming.

Here’s how to watch Serie A games in the UK, Europe and USA.

The 2022/23 Serie A season – the 121st since the competition began – started on 13 August 2022, and the final match day will be 4 June 2023. The season is longer than usual, owing to the extended mid-season break that took place to accommodate the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Italian domestic cup, the Coppa Italia, has its two-legged semi-finals taking place on 4 and 5 April (first legs) and 25 April (second legs), with the final taking place on 4 May.

How to watch Serie A on TV and streaming services

UK and Ireland

The Serie A broadcast rights are currently exclusively held by BT Sport in the UK and Ireland, and the service will show around 200 live matches over the course of the 2022/23 season, with at least five shown per ‘round’ or match day of the season.

BT Sport’s Monthly Pass is available for £29.99 a month (with no commitment) and lets you watch everything the service broadcasts live and on-demand via the BT Sport app (available for a wide range of devices) or web player. BT Sport also includes English Premier League football (one game per week), UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football and games from France’s Ligue 1 competition, in addition to other sports. The Monthly Pass includes access to BT Sport Ultimate – 4K HDR content with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport can also be added to an existing Sky Package for £29.99 a month, but this also incurs an upfront cost (£20 if you sign up for 12 months, £35 if not).

Note that BT Sport does not hold the rights for the Coppa Italia. To watch selected games from this tournament, you’ll need Viaplay Sports, which costs £14.99 a month and can be added to a Sky or Virgin Media subscription, or as a Prime Video channel on Amazon. Viaplay holds the rights to other football competitions too: Spain’s LaLiga and Scotland’s Viaplay Cup and Scottish Cup tournaments.

Europe

European streaming and TV rights for Serie A and Coppa Italia are held by a wide range of different broadcasters, and it differs dependant on your location. You can find a full list of European (and worldwide) broadcasters here.

USA

In the US, Paramount+ (previously known as CBS All Access) is streaming all Serie A matches. That’s right: all 380 games of the 2022/23 season are available here, and they even throw in 25 Coppa Italia games and the Supercoppa Italiana (basically the Italian equivalent of the Community Shield, where the Serie A winners play the Coppa Italia winners).

Paramount+ is affordable – just $4.99 a month with ads or $9.99 without – and can be cancelled at any time. Alternatively, signing up for a full year costs $49.99 (with ads) or $99.99 (without), resulting in a slight saving over the pay monthly approach.