How iPadOS 14 brings more power and focus to your iPad

Last year, Apple upped its iPad game by giving the tablet its very own operating system. Well, sort of. iPadOS builds on top of iOS, adding bespoke features suited to Apple’s tablet.

This year, it seems like iPad is moving further away from iPhone. The design language is shifting, with the device feeling quite Mac-like; and two of the biggest new features require an Apple Pencil, which you can’t use with an iPhone – unless you like drawing on a screen and watching precisely nothing happen.

Here, then, are four really good bits of iPadOS 14 announced at WWDC 2020 – and that aren’t coming to iOS 14 for iPhone.