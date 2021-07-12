How to download and install the iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey public betas

1. Make sure your device is compatible. iOS 15 will run on anything that ran iOS 13 – so the iPhone SE, and the iPhone 6s/6s Plus or newer, along with the 7th-gen iPod touch. iPadOS 15 requires any of the following iPads: Pro (any); iPad 5th-gen or newer; iPad mini 4 or 5th-gen; iPad Air 2 or 3rd-gen.

2. Back-up the device you intend to install the beta on to, in case of disaster. Or don’t, but in that case don’t say we didn’t warn you. (Betas can be buggy.)

3. Head to beta.apple.com on the relevant device, and sign up to the program. Or if you’re already signed up, sign in using your Apple ID.

4. Tap the relevant tab (iOS or iPadOS), scroll down to the Get Started section, and tap the ‘enroll’ link.

5. On the Enroll Your Devices page, scroll to the Install profile section and tap Download profile. You’ll be prompted to download a profile that will install into Settings. Head into General > Settings > Profiles, select the profile and tap Install.