Apple macOS Sonoma system requirements – can macOS 14 run on your Mac?

The latest version of Apple’s Mac operating system is known as macOS Sonoma was unveiled at WWDC 2023, and is available to developers and the public for early testing. As with all recent releases of macOS (since 2013’s Mavericks if you must know), it’s named after a Californian place – the North Bay city of Sonoma in this case. It’ll be a must-download for any modern MacBook, especially the ones found on our best laptops list.

There are a bunch of changes in Sonoma, notably widgets making there way to the desktop, new wallpapers, new video calling features, new features in Safari, extra apps, and some additional gaming tweaks for Apple’s computing machines.

macOS Sonoma doesn’t support Macs released before 2018, with the exception of 2017’s iMac Pro. That includes some pretty powerful Macs that were previously supported by macOS Monterey, such as 2013’s cylindrical Mac Pro (the ‘trashcan’ one) which although hideously expensive at launch is now almost a decade old, of course. It also excludes the more affordable, but controversial, MacBook from 2017.

Note that this list still supports a bunch of Intel Macs, despite the transition to silicon-powered machines. Of course, it still sells Intel Macs, so dropping support would feel very premature. But we’d imagine within 3-4 years we’ll be talking about new macOS versions only supporting Apple Silicon hardware, which has now been with us for almost two years.

macOS Sonoma supported Macs: full list

2019 iMac and later

2017 iMac Pro and later

2018 MacBook Air and later

2018 MacBook Pro and later

2019 Mac Pro and later

2018 Mac mini and later

2022 Mac Studio and later