Here’s what new features iOS 17.1 will bring to your iPhone

While most people are still updating their phones to Apple’s latest iPhone software iOS 17, the brand is hot on its heels with another update. iOS 17 packs plenty of new features for your iPhone, including StandBy, more customisation options, new messaging features, and more. But not everything made it into the first update. So, Apple is working on bringing you iOS 17.1 to bring more promised features to your handset.

The first beta versions of iOS 17.1 are available to those enrolled in the schemes. From the testing versions, we’ve got a look at what new features you can expect on your iPhone. And here’s what’s on the way.

What to expect from iOS 17.1

iOS 17.1 is an iterative update of the new iOS 17. Rather than packing any groundbreaking new features, it rolls out some of the extra goodies promised for iOS 17. You’ll also find bug fixes, refinements to features, and further tweaks. Remember that this is a beta version right now, so you should not install it on your primary device. Rather, you should wait for the new software to roll out publicly. Also, bear in mind that features may change between now and the release date.

In Apple Music, you’ll now find the option to “Favourite” tracks, albums, and playlists rather than “Love” them. It’s a minor tweak, but allows you to more easily find your Favourited music. There’s a new star icon for this, which also appears on the lockscreen playback controls. Aside from this, you’ll find suggested tracks at the bottom of your playlists in a dedicated section. This lets you quickly add new music to your playlists that Apple thinks you’ll like.

AirDrop got a big upgrade with NameDrop and the ability to touch iPhones together to transfer data. But iOS 17.1 lets the file transfer tech get even smarter. When your phones get out of Bluetooth range, the AirDrop will continue using mobile data. Speaking of extra smarts, those in the UK can now use Open Banking to view their account balances inside the Wallet app.

There are some other minor additions, too. Any iPhone with the Dynamic Island will now show the flashlight as a Live Activity – so you won’t accidentally leave it on anymore. The new ringtones that appeared in iOS 17 have been axed. If you use the Reachability swipe down feature, it now shows a black background rather than your background. Plus, you can now toggle StandBy to switch off.

iPadOS 17.1 doesn’t bring anything extra. But, iOS 17.1 also enables watchOS 10.1. With the new Apple Watch software, you’ll find Double Tap enabled, but this is only for the Series 9 or Ultra 2.

When will it be available?

The first iOS 17.1 made its way out to testers on 27 September. And the second beta arrived a week later on 3 October. Assuming Apple follows its usual schedule, we’ll continue to see weekly beta releases for the new version of iOS.

The smartphone giant typically runs four or five betas for iterative updates like this. That means we’d expect iOS 17.1 to roll out to everyone on either 24 October or 31 October. Of course, this schedule may change depending on testing, bugs, and Apple’s timeline for updates further down the road. But look out for the new software towards the end of October.

