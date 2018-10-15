Google Pixel 3 vs Pixel 2: What's the difference?

From the start, the standard-sized Pixel phones have underwhelmed. They've packed excellent cameras and the Android experience has been strong, but the bland, sometimes clunky design hasn't matched the price tag.

Well, the price tag on the Google Pixel 3 has seen a pretty significant leap – but so too has the look and feel of this handset, getting closer to the kind of premium allure that we expect from a pricey Google phone. Add in a number of spec bumps and the third time might be the charm for the core Pixel.

Wondering what's changed this time around? Here's a look at how the Pixel 3 compares to last year's Pixel 2.