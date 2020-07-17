Flame academy: the best BBQs for outdoor grilling

Light drizzle, lukewarm lager and a scorched lunch: there’s nothing quite like a barbecue.

And while lockdown restrictions might mean cookouts look a little different this summer, that’s no reason not to fire up the barbie. Sure, your mates might have to catch their sausages from a social distance, but it’s about time they did something to earn their grub.

In need of a new grill? Whether you’re slow-roasting a shank, smoking a steak or simply grilling your famous fish fillet, there’s a BBQ below to suit your patio.

From compact gas cookers to sizeable wood ovens, just add fuel and food to give your friends a fine frying time.