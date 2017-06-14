Fest in class: the 11 best festival accessories

Everyone knows that festivals aren't about real camping - just like playing Rock Band VR isn't the same as headlining Glastonbury.

Instead, it's a battle against mild discomfort and your own rusty survival skills. Oh, and depending on where you are, some highly inconvenient weather.

Of course, there's nothing quite like the smug satisfaction of being more prepared for festival life than your camping cohorts, so we've rounded up this year's best accessories for surviving the mild dangers ahead.

The headliners might be strong, but your gadget line-up will be even better...