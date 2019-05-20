Father’s Day 2019: 15 gadget gift ideas for under £100

Nowadays, it feels like every day is some kind of day. Not like Monday or Tuesday. But, you know, International Axe Throwing Day. Or World Naked Gardening Day.

As days go, though, Father’s Day is a pretty good one to celebrate. Because, sure, your dad might like the odd streak around the garden, but he does a whole lot of useful stuff, too.

So forget the time he ruined your haircut and put that embarrassing birthday speech in the past: June 16 is the day to celebrate the man that made you – however weird he is.

How? Go to the pub. Make him a card. Tell him you love him. Or buy him something from this list. Whatever you do, keep him away from those axes.