Features

Father’s Day 2019: 15 gadget gift ideas for under £100

Want to thank the dad in your life? These treats ought to do it
by 

Nowadays, it feels like every day is some kind of day. Not like Monday or Tuesday. But, you know, International Axe Throwing Day. Or World Naked Gardening Day.

As days go, though, Father’s Day is a pretty good one to celebrate. Because, sure, your dad might like the odd streak around the garden, but he does a whole lot of useful stuff, too.

So forget the time he ruined your haircut and put that embarrassing birthday speech in the past: June 16 is the day to celebrate the man that made you – however weird he is.

How? Go to the pub. Make him a card. Tell him you love him. Or buy him something from this list. Whatever you do, keep him away from those axes.

Urbanista Stockholm (£89)

Remember introducing dad to Marie Kondo’s decluttering wisdom? Well now he’s decided wires don’t bring him joy and thrown his earphones in the bin.

Replace those in-ears with something freer this Father’s Day: these Swedish buds go right after Apple’s AirPods, offering a subtle, stylish and totally wireless way to play.

Good for 3.5 hours on a single charge – and 10.5 more with boosts from the charging case – the Stockholm ’phones pack mics for hands-free chatter, a featherweight build for easy listening and voice control for, well, voice control. Arigato, Urbanista.

Where to buy

Doogee S40 (£99)

If your dad wants to drop some sweet hip-hop shapes on Father’s Day, he needs to Dougie.

If, on the other hand, he wants to drop his phone on Father’s Day, he needs this Doogee.

See, thanks to a metal frame, reinforced corners and a 5.5-inch Gorilla Glass front, the rock-solid S40 is waterproof, dustproof, drop-proof, freeze-proof, heat-proof and, yes, dad-proof. Oh, and the quad-core blower runs Android, so he’ll have Google on tap for dance move tuition.

Where to buy

Fitbit Inspire HR (£90)

Remember how dad used to ‘motivate’ you for school cross-country with a water pistol and hilarious heckling? Show him you’ve moved on from the torment with this affordable tracker from Fitbit – sure to bring his fitness goals closer than third-rate wisecracks ever could.

Equipped with a heart-rate tracker, five-day battery life and a raft of exercise modes, sync the touchscreen ticker with his smartphone and your papa – sorry, ‘Coach Papa’ – can get GPS tracking, food logging and a Cardio Fitness Score. Just like he used to give you, only without the tubby jibes.

Where to buy

Filson x Mossy Oak Travel Pack (£60)

Your father might fancy himself as a bit of an action man, but his high-pitched reaction to the chaffinch in the kitchen suggests he’s more chair chills than Bear Grylls.

Still, let a man dream: this ballistic nylon travel pack from the outdoorsy sorts at Filson is ideal for storing all the miscellany a Ray Mears wannabe could need on his next adventure.

Better still, its camouflage get-up will surely be a win in his secret garden cabin. Especially if he paints his face to match, like that time with the ghillie suit and the sparrow. Which, incidentally, is rumoured to be the title of John le Carré’s next book.

Where to buy

Hydroflask 64oz Growler (£63)

Planning a big day out for Father’s Day? Whether its the beach, the brae or the bench down the lane, this sturdy stainless steel flask will surely make June 16 a foamy dream.

Fill its belly with 1.9 litres of beer and, thanks to double-wall insulation, your old man’s lager of choice will remain cool and crisp for up to 24 hours.

Fill your dad’s belly with 1.9 litres of beer, mind, and you’ll be lucky if he lasts 24 minutes.

Where to buy
1
2
3