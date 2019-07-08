Drop everything and download: Total Party Kill

What would you give up to go on the adventure of a lifetime?
Could you wave goodbye to your friends, family, and loved ones, knowing you might never see them again? Could you turn your back on your homeland to seek out great wonders and treasures beyond compare? Would you betray your esteemed travel companions, and perhaps even use the dark arts to turn them into human popsicles, rather than lay down your own life?
You would! Fantastic. We've been searching with someone with your particularly set of (totally immoral) skills. We think you'd be perfect for the *checks paper* Total Party Kill initiative.
What does it do?
Simply put, Total Party Kill asks you to willingly murder, ahem, we mean reluctantly sacrifice members of your questing party in exchange for untold riches and fortune. By harnessing the special abilities of three brave (and rather self-serving) heroes - a mage, knight, and ranger - you'll need to commit some decidedly creative homicides to best a series of trap-laden chambers and push on through an increasingly lethal dungeon.
What sort of fantastical powers will you be playing with? Well, the noble mage can freeze his companions to use them as stepping stones, while the stoic ranger can pin his colleagues to walls using a well-timed arrow. The hardy knight, on the other hand, can hurl his compadres across rooms with a quick swipe of his sword. As long as one hero makes it to the next chamber, everybody wins, so be sure choose your victims wisely.
Any downsides?
The only downside here (and I use the term loosely) is that the freemium version of Total Party Kill leans a bit too heavily on in-game ads. When playing the game for free, you'll be interrupted with a pretty hefty 30 second advert fairly regularly, which can be a tad irksome when you're trying to get to grips with a new puzzle. Of course, you can turn ads off for good by paying a one-time fee of £3.99, so it's hardly a dealbreaker.
Where can I get it?
Total Party Kill is available for free on iOS and Android. Follow these links to download it from the App Store or Google Play.