Drop everything and download: Total Party Kill

What would you give up to go on the adventure of a lifetime?

Could you wave goodbye to your friends, family, and loved ones, knowing you might never see them again? Could you turn your back on your homeland to seek out great wonders and treasures beyond compare? Would you betray your esteemed travel companions, and perhaps even use the dark arts to turn them into human popsicles, rather than lay down your own life?

You would! Fantastic. We've been searching with someone with your particularly set of (totally immoral) skills. We think you'd be perfect for the *checks paper* Total Party Kill initiative.