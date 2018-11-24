Features

Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gift ideas for cyclists, gym bunnies and fitness fanatics

Feel the festive burn with these sweat-inducing gifts
by 

Those mince pies might be comforting in the darkest depths of winter but, come spring, there's every chance you'll have the start of a Santa tum.

Switch off that box set, haul yourself off the sofa and prepare to get sweaty: this raft of fitness kit is sure to help you shed the festive timber – Yule logs and all.

Whether you're a saddle-sitter or a pavement-pounder, put one of these gifts on your Christmas list and you'll feel trimmer in an instant. Or hungrier. Or both.

Still, at least Christmas Pudding is packed with protein, right?

 

More Christmas gift ideas

Looking for something different? Our full Christmas Gift Guide 2018 hub page has categories to suit every taste, budget and interest.

See more Christmas gift ideas here

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (£200)

What’s the point of going on a bike ride if you can’t bore people senseless with cadence and power output stats afterwards?

Stick this tiny bike computer on your bars for a world of live data right at your fingertips – from heart-rate readings from the Bluetooth Smart straps to directions courtesy of the built-in GPS. Better still, it's waterproof – because you're no fair-weather peddler, are you?

Where to buy

Mobot (£43)

Besides acting as emergency buoyancy aids if you take a tumble into the cool-down pool, foam rollers are like chain oil for your muscles. Used properly, they improve blood flow, decrease recovery time and feel achingly good for a tight calf. That is, if you remember to pack one in your gym bag. 

Grab this clever combo and you'll never be without your foam: the Mobot is a water bottle that doubles up as a body-soothing roller. There’s no connection with Mo Farah, but use it regularly and you might just smash your middle distance PB. 

Where to buy

Jabra Elite Active 65t (£170)

 

Love jogging to music, hate sticking sweaty cans on your noggin? Free your cranium from toasty 'phones with these dinky buds from Jabra.

Fully wireless, sweat-resistant and good for five hours of power tunes (with ten more on tap if you boost them with the charging case), they'll see you through even the toughest of training sessions – and motion tracking tech means they'll keep tabs on your effort, too. 

Where to buy

Mobvoi Ticwatch S (£178)

Problem: your loved one’s asked for a fitness-focussed smartwatch, but your research has concluded that they're ridiculously expensive. Solution? The Ticwatch S.

A Wear OS watch built to be active without breaking the bank, it can track all the usual stuff – think heart rate, steps, calories and nutritional intake – as well as logging where you're jogging with a GPS antenna built into the band.

Sure, it's no stocking-filler, but for a water-resistant smart sports ticker this side of £200, you can't do better.

Where to buy

Brooks Ghost 11 (£120)

Too soft and you'll be wading towards another Parkrun defeat. Too springy and your ankles will be hell all week. Just right and you'll have a running shoe that's comfy on the foot, responsive on the stride and supportive all the way to a new PB.

That shoe is the Brooks Ghost 11. A perfect blend of cushioned comfort and responsive spring all wrapped up in breathable mesh, clever shock absorbers mean even the strangest of gaits will get a smooth ride. 

Where to buy

Tangram Factory Smart Rope (£60)

There's nothing like a skip-off to settle some beef. Thing is, finding independent jump rope adjudicators is no mean feet on the mean streets.

Keep the counting impartial with this connected smart yarn: equipped with magnetic sensors, it'll flawlessly record every revolution, displaying the results in the partner app – and crowning you the undisputed king of cardio.

Where to buy

BAM Zip-Neck Bamboo Baselayer (£48)

Still wrapping yourself in wool for your winter workouts? While your merino undershirt might keep you toasty in the snow, it's got nothing on the ultra-soft performance of this bamboo baselayer.

Yes, bamboo: popular with pandas, it turns out the magic material can be made into fabric that's better for the environment than your standard cotton top and supremely soft to boot. Don this zip-neck number and, such is its sweat-wicking comfort, you'll be raving about it well into the new year. 

Where to buy
1
2
3