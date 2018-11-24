Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gift ideas for cyclists, gym bunnies and fitness fanatics

Those mince pies might be comforting in the darkest depths of winter but, come spring, there's every chance you'll have the start of a Santa tum.

Switch off that box set, haul yourself off the sofa and prepare to get sweaty: this raft of fitness kit is sure to help you shed the festive timber – Yule logs and all.

Whether you're a saddle-sitter or a pavement-pounder, put one of these gifts on your Christmas list and you'll feel trimmer in an instant. Or hungrier. Or both.

Still, at least Christmas Pudding is packed with protein, right?