Bond’s bag of tricks: the gadgets of No Time To Die

We know that Apple won’t allow screen villains to use an iPhone but James Bond, perhaps the best-known movie hero of all time, won’t be wielding one any time soon either.

For most of the Daniel Craig era, the majority of Bond’s gadgets were made by Sony. Sony Pictures co-produced his first four movies, and its parent company was understandably keen to stuff in as much product placement as possible: hence Bond checking his emails on a Vaio laptop and spooling through CCTV footage recorded on the Sony-backed Blu-ray Disc. However, for Craig’s final outing No Time To Die (in cinemas today) the mobile manufacturer of choice is… Nokia.

You read that right. As a brand, Nokia might seem a far too pedestrian a pick for a man of Bond’s notoriously exclusive tastes, but – just like the time he incongruously slid behind the wheel of a Ford Mondeo or sipped on a frosty Heineken – that’s the odd reality of today’s movie business: Nokia owner HMD Global did a big-money deal to be No Time To Die’s “official phones partner” and thus we’re going to see the company’s products pop up throughout the film – apparently the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.3 5G and that old faithful the Nokia 3310.