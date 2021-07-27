Nokia’s XR20 is the company’s toughest ever phone

When someone says the word “Nokia” what immediately comes to mind? We’d guess Keanu Reeves, affordability, annoying ringtones and a reptile made of pixels. And those classic Nokia phones of the ‘90s were also known for being pretty damn durable (or in the case of the legendary 3310, unbreakable), so when HMD Global (Nokia's now home) says its new XR20 is the toughest Nokia phone ever, we’re naturally intrigued. Made to military standard MIL-STD-810H, it can take a serious kicking, and if you get the phone dirty you can simply clean it off with soap and water. The 6.67in 2400 x 1080 display, meanwhile, is reinforced by Gorilla Glass Victus. It’s a phone for your hiking and biking, then, and beyond that is fairly unremarkable. You’ve got a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens on the rear of the phone, and an 8MP selfie snapper on the front. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 480 5G and has a 4260mAh battery. It’s available in either 4GB/64GB (£399) or 6GB/128GB (£449) configurations, and can be picked up (and then dropped, if you want) from today.