The best Ultrabooks 2019: the best lightweight laptops reviewed

While slim and light laptops are far from a new phenomenon in tech, slim and light laptops with enough power for heavy duty stuff like gaming and video editing haven't always been an option.
Now though, the very best ultrabooks you can buy make easy work of the tough stuff, all while looking good too. And who likes compromise, anyway?
We've tested five of the most popular ultrabooks on the market, letting you know what's a hit and what's a miss so you know where to direct your head-earned cash.
Acer Swift 5 in figures Display: 14in, 1920x1080 • Processor: Intel Core i5 • RAM: 8GB RAM • Storage: 250GB SSD • OS: Windows 10 • Dimensions: 329x228x14.9mm, 970g
Razer Blade 15in Advanced in figures Display: 15.6in, 1920x1080 240Hz • Processor: Intel Core i7 • Graphics: Nvidia RTX 208 • RAM: 16GB • Storage: 512GB SSD • OS: Windows 10 • Dimensions: 235x355x17.8mm, 2.03kg
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 in figures Display: 14in, 1920x1080 • Processor: Intel Core i7 • RAM: 8GB • GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050 • Storage: 256GB SSD • OS: Windows 10 • Dimensions: 323x225x18mm, 1.6kg
Dell XPS 13 in figures Display: 13.3in, 1920x1080 • Processor: Intel Core i7 • RAM: 8GB • Storage: 256GB SSD • OS: Windows 10 • Dimensions: 302x199x12mm, 1.23kg
Huawei Matebook X Pro in figures Display: 13.9, LCD touchscreen 3000x2000 • Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 • RAM 8GB/16GB • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB • OS: Windows 10 • Dimensions: 304x217x14.6mm, 1.3kg