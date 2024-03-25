10 of the best survival horror game series

Silent Hill

A desperate father searches for his daughter in the streets (and secrets) of a town possessed by demons in the first game in this long-running series. Too easy? A dense fog has enveloped the town and your weapon is a rusty pole. Terrifyingly limited visuals and an evocative score conspired to rival the suspense of a Japanese horror flick. Spare pants were advisable.

The games then fleshed out, often literally, all kinds of nightmares as they went on. The acclaimed Silent Hill 2 put you in the shoes of James Sunderland as he searches for his dead wife in a town that moulded itself into a representation of his own guilt. Along the way he faces undead nurses, a monster with a pyramid helmet and enormous sword, and other reflections of the characters’ subconscious.

The series hasn’t been heard of for some time, with both mainline and spin-off games being cancelled, but the second game is getting a remake, while The Short Message – a combat-free experience taking on themes of bullying and the impact of social media – was released in early 2024.