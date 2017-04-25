The best sports headphones - reviewed

Gone are the days that you should settle for a pair of freebie buds to keep you motivated for a run, cycle or gym session.
The latest generation of actively-minded earphones have not only nailed-down the crucial task of staying in your ears and playing your tunes but they’ve stepped-up the tech on offer, too.
Whether you want to bin the wires with a pair of wireless in-ears for the gym or you want second-by-second heart rate monitoring, pace and distance read-outs for your Sunday morning run, the latest sports headphones can deliver the goods.
Additional testing and writing by Joe Cox
Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless | Audio-Technica ATH-SPORT3 | Beats PowerBeats3 | Bose SoundSport Wireless | Jabra Pulse | Jaybird Freedom Wireless | Monster iSport Wireless SuperSlim | New Balance PaceIQ | Skullcandy Method Wireless | Sony XB80BS | Damson Headbones | JVC HA-ET50BT | Monster iSport Victory | Sennheiser OCX686