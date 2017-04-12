Best SIM Only deals - April 2017

If you’re rocking one of our top 10 smartphones, congratulations, or perhaps you've spotted one you'd like from MWC.
So why not ease the pressure on your wallet by ditching your eye watering monthly contract and opting for a much cheaper SIM-only deal?
The ones below would all be ideal pickings to pair with the new Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, LG G6, the Sony XZ Premium, or even the Huawei P10, Moto G5 and Nokia 6.
Or, perhaps happy enough with your handset and are now looking for a SIM only contract? Here are all the bargain SIM-only deals.
Best 30 day SIM
If you really lack commitment, or just want to try out a network for a period of time before you commit, these 30 day SIM deals are ideal for you.
FreedomPop
- 1.25GB Data - 4G
- 1250 Minutes
- 1250 Texts
Get the Freedom Pop deal here for £4.99 (first month free) a month on Multi SIM
iD Mobile
- 3GB Data - 4G (data rollover)
- 1000 Minutes
- 5000 Texts
Get the iD Mobile deal here for £8.00 a month on Multi SIM
Plusnet
- 5GB - 4G
- 500 Minutes
- Unlimited Texts
Get the Plusnet deal here for £10.00 a month on Multi SIM
Best for data
Keen on trawling the internet for adorable cat videos? Maybe fancy catching up on a bit of telly on the journey into work? To stop you from racking up a phone bill worthy of telling friends about, here are the best data deals.
Three
- 30GB - 4G
- 600 Minutes
- Unlimited Texts
Get the Three deal here for £18.00 a month on Multi SIM
Tesco Mobile
- 20GB Data - 4G
- 5000 Minutes
- 5000 Texts
Get the Tesco Mobile deal here for £20.00 a month on Multi SIM
Vodafone
- 20GB Data - 4G (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited Minutes
- Unlimited Texts
Get the Vodafone deal here for £22.00 a month on Multi SIM
Best for Minutes
Are you one of those strangely social people who still choose human interaction over texting? Then here are the best deals for you, as we make sure you get the most minutes for your money.
FreedomPop
- Unlimited Minutes
- 2.25GB Data - 4G
- Unlimited Texts
Get the Freedom Pop deal here for £6.99 a month on Multi SIM
iD Mobile
- 1000 Minutes
- 2GB Data - 3G
- 5000 Texts
Get the iD Mobile deal here for £7.50 a month on Multi SIM
Virgin
- 1500 Minutes
- 4GB Data - 4G
- Unlimited Texts
Get the Virgin deal here for £9.00 a month on Multi SIM
Best for Value
Saving up for a holiday? Maybe a new car? Make sure you're not wasting money on your phone bill - here are the best SIM-only deals in terms of value for money.
FreedomPop
- 1.25GB Data - 4G
- 1250 Minutes
- 1250 Texts
Get the Freedom Pop deal here for £4.99 a month on Multi SIM
iD Mobile
- 1.5GB Data - 4G
- 250 Minutes
- 5000 Texts
Get the iD Mobile deal here for £5.00 a month on Multi SIM
Three
- 4GB - 4G
- Unlimited Minutes
- Unlimited Texts
Get the Three deal here for £9.00 a month on Multi SIM
