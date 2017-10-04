If the vanilla Pixel 2 feels like more of the same, the XL treads a different path, thanks to that eye-catching screen. It won't look out of place next to a Galaxy S8, LG V30 or Apple iPhone X, so should still feel fresh well into 2018.

Flip it over and you'll see Google's now familiar split rear panel: the top section is still made from glass, while the rest of the phone sticks with aluminum, but the glass is much smaller now. It sits above the fingerprint sensor, which Google reckons is the fastest you'll find on any smartphone. Unfortunately I didn't get the chance to test that theory.

To simply call the XL a metal phone would be unfair. It has been given an additional treatment that adds texture and really makes it feel like a premium piece of kit. I'm a big fan. Not so sold on the contrasting power button, but that's just me.

There's a USB-C charging port at the bottom, but no headphone jack - Google has ditched it, so it's the dongle life from here on, or a switch to Bluetooth headphones. You do get IP67 water and dust resistance, though, which is a massive step up from last year's Pixel phones.

The other new addition? Active Edge, Google's version of the HTC U11's Edge Sense. Basically, you squeeze the sides of the phone to wake up Google Assistant, rather than shout a key phrase or tap onscreen. It works like you'd expect, but I'm still not sure if it's a game-changer or a gimmick.