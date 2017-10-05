The best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL deals

The new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have now arrived on the scene, and are ready to buy.

And we reckon you may well want to. The more interesting of the two is the Pixel 2 XL, with its big 6in QuadHD screen and ultra-skinny bezels, whereas the Pixel 2 has a smaller 5in display and a design more in keeping with last year's Pixel. Both get an upgraded 12MP camera, ultra-quick Snapdragon 835 and the latest Android 8.0 Oreo OS, plus squishy sides which can be used to launch the Google Assistant.

If you've read our hands-on reviews of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and decided that you want to buy one RIGHT NOW, well then we can help you out with that.

You'll see all of the best pre-order deals below, with the Pixel 2 due to be arriving around the 17th of Oct, while the Pixel 2 XL will follow in mid-November - and with a free Google Home Mini worth £50 to boot.