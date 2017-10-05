The best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL deals

The new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have now arrived on the scene, and are ready to buy.
And we reckon you may well want to. The more interesting of the two is the Pixel 2 XL, with its big 6in QuadHD screen and ultra-skinny bezels, whereas the Pixel 2 has a smaller 5in display and a design more in keeping with last year's Pixel. Both get an upgraded 12MP camera, ultra-quick Snapdragon 835 and the latest Android 8.0 Oreo OS, plus squishy sides which can be used to launch the Google Assistant.
If you've read our hands-on reviews of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and decided that you want to buy one RIGHT NOW, well then we can help you out with that.
You'll see all of the best pre-order deals below, with the Pixel 2 due to be arriving around the 17th of Oct, while the Pixel 2 XL will follow in mid-November - and with a free Google Home Mini worth £50 to boot.
The best Google Pixel 2 deals: £47.99 w/ 16GB on EE
Carphone Warehouse and EE are carrying the Pixel 2, and we've got the best deals from them around today. We like the look of the iD Mobile deal for its low monthly cost, and EE's for its big data and extras.
iD Mobile
The Carphone Warehouse mobile phone network that runs from Three has the Pixel 2 for £43.99 a month, with 4GB of data and £79.99 upfront.
- Free Google Home Mini speaker
- 4GB data (data rollover)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1135.75
O2
The lowest upfront cost in our best Pixel 2 deals comes from O2, with a fee of £29.99 plus £46.99 a month - with 15GB of data .
- Free Google Home Mini speaker
- 15GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1157.75
EE
The leading offer for the Pixel 2 on EE comes with a large 16GB of data for £47.99 a month, with a £49.99 upfront price - plus free access to Apple Music for six months, and BT sport for three.
- Free Google Home Mini speaker
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three months
- 16GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1201.75
Vodafone
Big Red's best offer on the Google Pixel 2 also sports a big, big 16GB data offering. That costs £48 a month, with a £50 upfront price.
- Free Google Home Mini speaker
- 16GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1202
The best Google Pixel XL 2 deals: £29/m w/ 8GB on O2
Carphone Warehouse and EE are carrying the Pixel 2 XL, which are due on the 15th of November, and we've got the best deals around today. We like the look of the EE deal for its low monthly cost, and O2 for its big data.
O2
The lowest upfront cost in our best Pixel 2 XL deals comes from O2, with a fee of £709 plus £29 a month - with 8GB of data .
- Free Google Home Mini speaker
- 8GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1057
EE
The leading offer for the Pixel 2 XL on EE comes with a large 16GB of data for £25.99 a month, with a £759 upfront price - plus free access to Apple Music for six months, and BT sport for three.
- Free Google Home Mini speaker
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three months
- 6GB data
- 1000 minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £784.99