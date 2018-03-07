The best Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories and cases

How do you make an already awesome smartphone that bit more awesome? With some choice accessories, that’s how.
The S9 and S9 Plus are undoubtedly two of the most capable smartphones ever made. But these add-ons will make them even more brilliant.
We’ve got the lot, from cases (of the techy, stylish and rugged variety), to wireless charging pads, to battery packs and even a dock to turn your phone into a desktop PC.
So let’s get accessorising...
Samsung LED View Cover (£60)
Just because your phone is in its case, that doesn’t mean you should miss out on updates.
The S9 LED View Cover shows you notifications like the time, incoming calls, emails and more, all in retro-esque dot matrix writing. You can also assign bespoke icons, to give your alerts the personal touch.
Universal Qi Wireless Charging Windscreen/Dash Car Holder (£12.99)
The S9’s Infinity Display spills over the sides of the phone, letting you see more. Which makes it a great sat-nav. But it’s not much use if it has to be held by your significant other.
Save on the arguments by fitting it in your eye line using the Universal Qi Wireless Charging Windscreen/Dash Car Holder. Not only does it hold it in either portrait or landscape mode, it also charges the phone at the same time. Trust us, your significant other will thank you.
Buy the Universal Qi Wireless Charging Windscreen/Dash Car Holder from MobileFun
Samsung Clear View Standing Cover (£50)
The Clear View Standing Cover does much the same as the LED View Cover, but in a more modern style.
You can also control your music through the cover, so there’s no need to break out your phone every time shuffle throws up some Bruno Mars. There’s a flip-out stand on the back too, so you can prop the phone up and settle in for a film.
Olixar X-Ranger Samsung Galaxy S9 Survival Case (£20)
You want rugged? The Olixar X-Ranger Samsung Galaxy S9 Survival Case comes with its own multi-tool, for measuring something, sawing your hand off in a 127 Hours-style escapade, or just opening a bottle of beer. (Let’s hope it’s the latter).
The case is tough enough to withstand drops, knocks, spills and thrills, and has a built-in kickstand for watching your adventures back.
Samsung DeX Pad (£TBC)
The S9 and S9 Plus aren’t just brilliant smartphones, they’re also fully-fledged PCs. Pop either onto the DeX Pad (£TBC), plug in a monitor, keyboard and mouse, and you can use your phone like a desktop PC.
And it’s better than just mirroring your screen, because the phone’s touchscreen can act as a touchpad. Who needs desktops anymore?