Christmas is a wonderful time for photographers. From frosty landscapes to candid portraits of merry relatives, there’s no end of subject matter to inspire your creativity. And in our gallery of the best gifts for photographers, you’ll find the best tools to give passionate shutterbugs a seasonal upgrade.

From smartphone gimbals to tabletop tripods, we’ve trained our lens on the top presents for photography fans. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your favourite shutterbug, snap up something in this list and it should yield a smile worthy of a self-portrait.

Our pick of the best gifts for photographers for Christmas 2023

GoPro Hero12 Black

More creator-friendly than ever, the Hero12 Black lands with double the battery life, support for HDR video recording at a pixel-packed 5.3K resolution, and the ability to wirelessly record audio via any Bluetooth device with a microphone. Not a bad list of improvements, all told. Both landscape and portrait aspect ratios are supported, letting users mix and match between traditional footage and scroll fodder, while colour grading support offers deep-dive editing possibilities for pros.

Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera

The I-2 is the first analogue instant camera with built-in manual controls, paired with Polaroid’s sharpest lens to date. This combo makes it a superb choice for enthusiasts looking to squeeze the most detail out of their shots, while being able to dial in their exact look with ease. Oozing with retro style, it includes a pack of I-Type film to get things started.

Wandrd Prvke Camera Bag

Built for all-day comfort despite its ability to swallow up plenty of gear, this cleverly designed backpack has plenty for lens-luggers to fawn over. Quick side camera access, an expandable tripod pocket, luggage handle passthrough, and weather-resistant zippers are just a smattering of the features on offer, while a variety of colour options make it suit practically any taste.

Thirty-Six Views Of Mount Fuji

This beautifully considered book showcases celebrated photographer Takashi Homma’s take on Mount Fuji, compiling his unique snaps of the oft-shot mountain. Using pinhole cameras as well as modern tools, Homma presents this iconic slice of the natural world in a whole new (often ethereal) light. Inspiring stuff.

Canon EOS R100

It might be the most basic offering in Canon’s EOS R range, but that makes the R100 a perfect first camera for budding shutterbugs, especially at this price. A huge step up from smartphone cameras, its basic features and support for interchangeable lenses make for a great stepping stone for future (much pricier) gear upgrades.

DJI Air 3

It might be classified as a mid-range drone, but make no mistake, the Air 3 has some serious photography skills at its disposal. Its gimbal-mounted camera unit now comes with a pair of 1/1.3in 48MP CMOS sensors (one for a wide-angle lens, and another for a 3x telephoto lens) for covering multiple bases, while horizontal and vertical shooting modes cater to both traditional and social media shoots. Battery life is bumped up from 34 to 46 minutes, and its C1 classification means it can be flown close to buildings and people.

Benro CyanBird tripod

With a max height of 155cm and folding down to just 46cm, this lightweight 1.05kg tripod is perfect for stabilising cameras up to 4kg, while remaining robust enough to take the knocks of travelling, thanks to a hardy carbon fibre and aluminium construction. A quick-release head offers conveniently smooth panning, while a roll-up padded case offers extra protection on the road.

Hohem iSteady MT2

Despite its relatively compact build, the MT2 can happily carry a 1.2kg payload, unlocking not just smartphones, but formidable mirrorless cams like the Sony ZV-E10, Canon EOS R5, and more. An ideal choice for the vlogger in your life, it supports easy vertical and landscape shooting, with a built-in magnetic fill light with AI vision sensor that not only makes users look their best, but also follows and tracks subjects without the need for an app.

Peak Design Field Pouch V2

Peak Design’s minimalist carry-all sling bag is imbued with all manner of clever features to make a nimble travel photographer’s life that little bit easier. A roll-top opening offers easy access for a start, while its ability to massively expand (read: doBeluble) its volume makes it a truly flexible workhorse. Inside you’ll find all manner of stretch and zip pockets to carefully cradle precious gear, while the option of a carry strap or belt loops for gunslinger hip-fire access.

Zhiyun Molus G200

Lighting is everything when it comes to photography and video shoots, and the G200 is a do-it-all solution that’s compact enough for working on the move. The light body and controller are cleverly separated to unlock all manner of rigging options, while a souped-up cooling system unlocks maximum brightness potential. Built-in presets are also available, though most users will be happier tweaking settings with the precision dial.

ShiftCam LensUltra Photography Kit

Yes, you’ll find no shortage of photographers with “proper” cameras scoffing at smartphone photography, but with today’s handouts offering superb shots and ease of use, we’re happy to let those stubborn gatekeepers cart around their back-breaking gear bags. The rest of us, meanwhile, can boost our smartphones with portable lens sets like this offering from ShiftCam. Perfect for far and wide shots and with cases and a lens pen included, it’s a quick and easy way to upgrade your phone’s glass without forking out hundreds for a dedicated camera.

Hawkesmill Cambridge Rope Camera Strap

LowePro Trekker Lite BP 250 AW Unwrapped some shiny kit? Tempting as it is to cuddle your equipment, juggling lenses won’t end well. Stash it in this travel pack for safer hauling. Lightweight at 1kg, its padded insert fits a full-frame mirrorless camera, plus a pair of barrels. Straps let you attach a tripod to the front, while a waterproof cover shields your gear. It also incorporates recycled ripstop, to help preserve landscapes for future shooting. Our pick of the best Christmas gadget gifts for nomads and explorers

NanLite Pavotube T8-7X Elderly relatives might approve of portraits as presents, but a stuffy selfie is no way to flex your creative muscles. Mix up your mugshots with this metre-long pixel tube. Powered by built-in batteries, it can shine in a range of rainbow shades. Set saturation to solid for custom ambience, or use the app to tweak hues and effects for dynamic long exposures. Because nothing impresses grandparents like a light painting.

Pivo Pod Lite It takes more than an impressive portfolio to make it as a photographer nowadays. Without self-promotion, your snaps will languish in wilderness of unseen stills. Need an assistant to improve your Insta game? Stick your smartphone in this motion-tracking mount and you’ve got an instant camera crew. Paired with the partner app, it uses AI smarts to keep you centre frame as you shimmy through 360 degrees. Pose mode helps with self-portraits, while creative settings can take your TikToks and timelapses to the next level. Need swifter swivelling? The Pivo Pod turns twice as fast and ships with a remote.

Benro Tablepod Flex Kit Wobbly legs are usually the last thing you want from a tripod. But bendable limbs let this compact stand hook into all sorts of sports. Hidden inside its carbon-fibre stems, the alternative feet can switch in for instant flexibility. Swap the lot for a wraparound setup, or combine with the rigid stands for stability to suit any shoot. A bundled lock ring also limits the strain on the supple supports.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Modern smartphones make cinematic video accessible. But your festive film project won’t get far if shivering mitts create a shake-fest. Bung your blower in this gimbal for footage that’s smooth as ice. Foldable for portability, its three-axis stabilisation works in sync with DJI’s Memo app to track subjects and steady shots. And if your fingers aren’t frozen, you can use its scroll wheel to manually tweak focus and focal length.

TourBox Elite Editing a sleigh-load of Christmas snaps is tough enough, without straining your hand to reach keyboard shortcuts. Make lighter work of your latest batch with this compact desktop console. Palm-sized and wireless, it features an array of knobs, controls and scroll wheels within easy reach, for granular adjustment, one-touch shortcuts and swift tool switching. Compatible with a range of creative apps, each input can be mapped to suit your workflow.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 Instant photos aren’t complete without a marker pen caption. But what if you don’t have a doodler to hand? Besides spitting out physical snaps the size of a credit card, this wireless printer works like a magic wand. Fire up the AiR mode in the Mini Link smartphone app, choose a brush and wave it to make shapes. Your aerial artwork will appear as an overlay on the resulting print. The best retro gadget gift ideas for nostalgic nerds

ShiftCam SnapGrip Slender dimensions might be positive for your pocket, but all-day framing demands a good handle. Get a better grip on mobile photography with this ergonomic MagSafe attachment. Besides a sculpted hilt for your fingers, it equips your iPhone with a shutter button and backup battery. Rotatable for portrait or landscape content, the handle itself doubles up as an angled stand. It also works with ShiftCam’s tripod mount and light ring.

Magnum Dogs You know the tiny barrel borne by St Bernards? Some say it was built to carry rolls of film. True or not, what’s clear from this coffee table tome is that dogs are a photographer’s best friend. Fresh from the archives of the fabled agency, Magnum’s tribute to furry friends features 180 pages of photogenic hounds – all captured by its accomplished snappers. From pooch portraits to canine candids, the compendium’s sure to set your tail wagging.

Nikon Z30 From turkey tutorials to decorating demos, Christmas is a busy time for content creators. Need help wrapping your Yule vlogs? Small enough to fit in a stocking, Nikon’s Z30 captures 4K footage using the full width of its 20.9MP sensor. Its vari-angle touchscreen is a gift for shooting solo, while stereo mics ensure audio is crisp and even. Plus a red indicator light shines bright like Rudolph when you’re recording.

SanDisk Pro Reader Multi Card Your snaps might be cool, but glacial transfer rates will soon have you hot and bothered. For rapid offloads with zero sweat, stick your memory cards in this premium reader. Connected to your laptop or tablet via USB-C, it can copy photo files from CF, SD and microSD cards at up to 5Gbps. A write lock switch stops you torching important files, while an aluminium casing deals with the heat.

Lomography Fisheye No. 2 Acapulco La Quebrada Buy the Lomography Fisheye No. 2 Acapulco La Quebrada here (£69) Fish aren’t famous for their photography skills, but you can still shoot like a salmon. Clad in natty striped fabric, this analogue snapper comes fronted by a 10mm lens. Covering the equivalent of a 170° field of view, the fish-eye frame lets you pap super-wide scenes on 35mm film. And while it’s not suitable for the sea, built-in flash means you can keep reeling though the murky depths of night.

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Run out of wrapping paper? For a gift that needs no ribbon, add a Creative Cloud package to their editing workflow. At a tenner a month, Adobe’s Photography subscription is a stocking filler on repeat. The affordable bundle bags your darling snapper access to Lightroom and Photoshop for tweaking their pics like a pro, plus 20GB of cloud storage to stash their finished snaps online. The best instant gifts, digital vouchers and subscriptions for last-minute gifting

