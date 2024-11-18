The best Hulu series of 2024 so far

Looking for the best TV shows on Hulu? Then you’re in luck, because we’ve got all the finest series from the streaming service right here.

Don’t get us wrong: choice is great. But when there’s so much to watch on a streaming service that you’re struggling to make a decision, that isn’t so great. You might end up turning off the TV and pulling out your phone instead. Not good at all.

That’s why we’ve scoured through the listings to find the very best Hulu series available. While it’s far from exhaustive, we suggest you look at this article as your guide to Hulu’s top TV shows – the ones you truly shouldn’t miss.