The best O2 mobile phone deals - April 2017

Happy with your O2 contract but fancy upgrading to a new smartphone? Then you've landed on the right page.
We've done the research for you, digging out the best current O2 deals on some of the best phones in the world. And for those of you who prefer to buy a handset outright, we've even included a few SIM-only deals for good measure.
The offers all show the total cost of ownership, allowing you to see how much the contract will set you back over the lifetime of the deal.
Read on to find a great deal - and check out our similar articles covering Vodafone, Three and EE.
The best O2 Samsung Galaxy deals
Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB)
The leading S8 deal on O2 has 3GB of data, at £37.00 a month, with a £100.00 upfront cost
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £988.00
Get it here for £37.00 a month, and £100.00 upfront for the phone in Black | Grey
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB)
The former BT mobile phone network has the bigger S8 Plus with 5GB at £44.00 a month, with a £125.00 upfront
- 5GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1181.00
Get it here for £44.00 a month, and £125.00 upfront for the phone in Black | Grey
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB)
The best O2 Galaxy S7 Edge offering comes in at £35.00 a month, with a £50.00 upfront
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £890.00
Get it here for £35.00 a month, and £50.00 for the phone in Black | White | Silver | Gold | Blue
Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB)
Our favourite 32GB Galaxy S7 deal on O2 gives you a decent amount of data (3GB), for £27.00 a month, with a £30.00 upfront fee.
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £678.00
Get it here for £27.00 a month, and an upfront cost of £30.00 in Black | Silver | White | Gold | Pink Gold
* See more O2 deals here
One Plus 3T and SIM Only
SIM-only
Suffer from commitment issues? This 5GB £16.00 SIM-only deal should do the trick.
- 5GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Get it here for £16.00 per month from O2 in a Multi SIM
This OnePlus 3T deal sports 3GB of data, for just £38.00 a month and £9.99 upfront
- 3GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £921.99
Get it here for £38.00 a month, plus £9.99 upfront in Grey | Gold
The best O2 Apple deals
Apple iPhone 7 (32GB)
O2's key offer for the 32GB iPhone 7 gives you a massive 3GB of data, for £35.00 a month, and with a £40.00 upfront cost.
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £880.00
Get it here for £35.00 a month, plus £40.00 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB)
The main deal for the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus also delivers 5GB of data, for £44.00 a month plus a £84.99 upfront fee.
- 5GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1140.99
Get it here for £44.00 a month, plus £84.99 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 6s (32GB)
O2's best 32GB iPhone 6s deal gives you a reasonable amount of data for £27.00 a month, with a £50.00 upfront fee.
- 3GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £698.00
Get it here for £27.00 a month, plus a £50.00 upfront fee in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
* See more O2 deals here