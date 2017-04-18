The best O2 mobile phone deals - April 2017

Looking for a new phone on O2? Here are the best deals around today, including the S8, iPhone 7 and OnePlus 3T
by 

Happy with your O2 contract but fancy upgrading to a new smartphone? Then you've landed on the right page.

We've done the research for you, digging out the best current O2 deals on some of the best phones in the world. And for those of you who prefer to buy a handset outright, we've even included a few SIM-only deals for good measure.

The offers all show the total cost of ownership, allowing you to see how much the contract will set you back over the lifetime of the deal.

Read on to find a great deal - and check out our similar articles covering Vodafone, Three and EE.

The best O2 Samsung Galaxy deals

Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB)

The leading S8 deal on O2 has 3GB of data, at £37.00 a month, with a £100.00 upfront cost

  • 3GB of 4G UK data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £988.00

Get it here for £37.00 a month, and £100.00 upfront for the phone in Black | Grey

 

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB)

The former BT mobile phone network has the bigger S8 Plus with 5GB at £44.00 a month, with a £125.00 upfront

  • 5GB of 4G UK data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1181.00

Get it here for £44.00 a month, and £125.00 upfront for the phone in Black | Grey

 

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB)

The best O2 Galaxy S7 Edge offering comes in at £35.00 a month, with a £50.00 upfront

  • 3GB of 4G UK data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £890.00

Get it here for £35.00 a month, and £50.00 for the phone in Black | White Silver Gold | Blue

 

Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB)

Our favourite 32GB Galaxy S7 deal on O2 gives you a decent amount of data (3GB), for £27.00 a month, with a £30.00 upfront fee.

  • 3GB of 4G UK data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £678.00

Get it here for £27.00 a month, and an upfront cost of £30.00 in Black | Silver White Gold | Pink Gold

* See more O2 deals here

RELATED
Samsung Galaxy S8: Everything we know so far

One Plus 3T and SIM Only

SIM-only

Suffer from commitment issues? This 5GB £16.00 SIM-only deal should do the trick. 

  • 5GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Get it here for £16.00 per month from O2 in a Multi SIM

 

One Plus 3T

This OnePlus 3T deal sports 3GB of data, for just £38.00 a month and £9.99 upfront 

  • 3GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £921.99

Get it here for £38.00 a month, plus £9.99 upfront in Grey | Gold

RELATED
OnePlus 3T review

The best O2 Apple deals

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB)

O2's key offer for the 32GB iPhone 7 gives you a massive 3GB of data, for £35.00 a month, and with a £40.00 upfront cost.

  • 3GB of 4G UK data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £880.00

Get it here for £35.00 a month, plus £40.00 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold Silver Black

 

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) 

The main deal for the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus also delivers 5GB of data, for £44.00 a month plus a £84.99 upfront fee.

  • 5GB of 4G UK data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1140.99

Get it here for £44.00 a month, plus £84.99 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold Silver Black

 

Apple iPhone 6s (32GB)

O2's best 32GB iPhone 6s deal gives you a reasonable amount of data for £27.00 a month, with a £50.00 upfront fee.

  • 3GB of 4G UK data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £698.00

Get it here for £27.00 a month, plus a £50.00 upfront fee in Rose Gold Gold Silver Grey

* See more O2 deals here

RELATED
Apple iPhone 7 review