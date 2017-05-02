The best Vodafone mobile phone deals - May 2017

In the market for the latest smartphone? Keen on the Vodafone network? Then you've come to the right place.
Stuff has done all the leg work on your next phone, and here are the best big red offers for some of the best mobiles in the world right now.
We've even included some choice SIM Only deals, for those out of contract or have bought a handset outright and want to get connected.
All of the following offers show the total cost of ownership, highlighting how much you'll pay in total over the duration of the contract.
Read on to find a great deal - and look out for similar articles covering EE, O2 and Three.
The best Vodafone Samsung deals
Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB
Vodafone has a great offer for the S8 Plus with no upfront fee and 4GB of data, costing £46 a month with £10 cashback.
- £10 cashback
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1094.00
Get it here for £46.00 a month on Vodafone in Black | Grey
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB
The smaller-screen S8 is still priced rather well with Voda, costing £42.00 a month with no upfront cost, plus £30 cashback: not too bad.
- £30 cashback
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £978.00
Get it here for £42.00 a month on Vodafone in Black | Grey
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
This low-costing deal sports 4GB priced at £34.00 a month, with no upfront fee
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £816.00
Get it here £34.00 a month on Vodafone in Black | Gold | Blue | Pink Gold
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB
This Galaxy S7 deal has a massive 16GB of data for just £36.00 a month, with no upfront fee.
- 16GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £864.00
Get it here for £36.00 a month on Vodafone in Black | White | Gold | Pink Gold
* See more Vodafone deals here
The best Vodafone Apple deals
Apple iPhone 7
Big Red's leading offer for the 32GB iPhone 7 delivers 4GB of data. This is for a monthly cost of £34.00 a month - plus a £60.00 upfront cost.
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £876.00
Get it here for £34.00 a month, and £60.00 upfront on Vodafone in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
The Voda key offering on the 7 Plus also has 4GB of data, for a monthly cost of £42.00 and £25.99 upfront cost.
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1033.99
Get it here for £42.00, plus £25.99 upfront on Vodafone in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 6s
This 32GB iPhone 6s deal comes with 4GB of data, for £34.00 a month, and no upfront fee.
- 4GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £816.00
Get it here for £34.00 a month on Vodafone in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
* See more Vodafone deals here
The best Vodafone SIM Only deals
Happy with your current phone, or looking to move to a SIMO deal? Suffering from commitment issues? Then this 5GB, 30-day plan is ideal for you.
- 5GB data
- 500 minutes
- Unlimited texts
Get it here for £19.00 a month (1 month) on Vodafone in a Multi SIM
Vodafone is offering a 16GB SIM for £19.00 a month, with free Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports mobile.
- £50 Amazon gift card
- Free Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports mobile for 12 months.
- 16GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Get it here for £19.00 a month (12 months) on Vodafone in a Multi SIM
* See more Vodafone deals here