The best EE mobile phone deals - April 2017

Content with the EE network, but are looking to upgrading to a new smartphone - such as the Samsung Galaxy S8? Then you've come to the right place.

We've done the heavy lifting for you, sifting out the best current EE deals on some of the best phones in the world. And for those of you who prefer to buy a handset outright, we've even included a few SIM-only deals for good measure to keep you connected.

These are deals which can boast six months of free Apple music, and three months of BT Sport, along with double and triple speed 4G.

And, the deals all highlight the total cost of ownership, allowing you to see how much the contract will set you back over the lifetime of the deal.

