The best EE mobile phone deals - April 2017

Content with the EE network, but are looking to upgrading to a new smartphone - such as the Samsung Galaxy S8? Then you've come to the right place.
We've done the heavy lifting for you, sifting out the best current EE deals on some of the best phones in the world. And for those of you who prefer to buy a handset outright, we've even included a few SIM-only deals for good measure to keep you connected.
These are deals which can boast six months of free Apple music, and three months of BT Sport, along with double and triple speed 4G.
And, the deals all highlight the total cost of ownership, allowing you to see how much the contract will set you back over the lifetime of the deal.
Read on to find a great deal - and check out our similar articles covering O2, Vodafone, and Three - or just Samsung phones and Apple iPhones.
The best EE Samsung Galaxy deals
Samsung S8 (64GB)
The new flagship phone from Samsung best deal is £40.99 a month, with a decent amount of data at 5GB, and £74.00 upfront.
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Free Apple Music for six months
- 5GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1057.76
Get it here for £40.99 a month, plus £74.00 upfront in Black | Grey
Samsung S8 Plus (64GB)
Samsung's bigger screen version of the S8 is around with a large amount of data - at 10GB - for £45.99 a month with a £38.00 upfront fee.
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Free Apple Music for six months
- 10GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1141.76
Get it here for £45.99 a month, plus £38.00 upfront in Black | Grey
Samsung S7 Edge (32GB)
EE's data-crazy Galaxy S7 Edge deal comes with 5GB of 4G data, which should be enough for even the most obsessive YouTubers to cope with.
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Free Apple Music for six months
- 5GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £743.76
Get it here for £30.99 a month in Black | Gold | Blue
Samsung S7 (32GB)
The best EE offer for the 32GB Galaxy S7 gives you a whole host of data - 5GB - all for a monthly cost of £25.99.
- Free BT Sport for three months
- Free Apple Music for six months
- 5GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £623.76
Get it here for £25.99 a month in Black | Gold | White | Pink Gold
The best EE Apple deals
Apple iPhone 7
This offer for the 32GB iPhone 7 gives you a decent 5GB of data, for a monthly cost of £30.99, and with a £75.00 upfront cost.
- Free Apple music for six months
- Free BT sport for six months
- 5GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £818.76
Get it here for £30.99 a month, plus £75.00 in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
EE's outstanding deal for the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus delivers a reasonable 10GB of data, for a monthly cost of £40.99, with no upfront cost.
- Free Apple music for six months
- Free BT sport for six months
- 10GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £983.76
Get it here for £40.99 in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Black
Apple iPhone 6s
The EE key offering for the 32GB iPhone 6s gives you a more-than-useful 5GB of data, for a monthly cost of £25.99, with a £75.00 upfront fee.
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three momths
- 5GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £698.76
Get it here for £25.99 a month, plus £75.00 upfront in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey
The best EE SIM Only deal
SIM-only
Suffer from commitment issues or happy with your current phone? EE is offering a 12GB SIM for £19.99 a month
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three momths
- 12GB data (4G)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Get it here for £19.99 per month from EE in a Multi SIM
