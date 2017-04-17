The best Nintendo Switch games that aren’t Zelda or Mario - reviewed

Bought yourself a Switch? You'll be wanting something to play on it, then.

Thankfully, despite a slim launch line-up of fewer than 10 full games, things are gradually looking better for Switch buyers.

The obvious choices, of course, are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. But what if you want something else to play?

Well, there's now a decent crop of Switch games on the shelves, with several titles that are certainly worth your time - from the party-friendly 1-2-Switch to the addictively simple Snipperclips.

But where should you put your pounds first? Read on for our reviews of the best Nintendo Switch games - that aren't Zelda or Mario.