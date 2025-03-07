The 25 best martial arts movies of all time

They say violence never solves anything, but those who engage in fisticuffs on a streaming service near you beg to differ. Witness the likes of Jackie Chan or Jean-Claude Van Damme — individuals with a knack for solving problems (or removing them), whether it’s with their fists, sharp instruments or ordinary household objects such as a feather duster.

What’s more, these characters, whether protecting their loved ones, homes, or countries, look totally badass while doing so, performing all manner of acrobatic feats or pummeling foes with their dozen-hit combos. In honour of new martial arts film, Love Hurts, we’re listing the best martial arts movies of all time (in no particular order), while respectfully doffing our caps to but not mentioning sequels or similar films in this list.

Enter the Dragon (1973)

The late yet legendary Bruce Lee plays Lee, a kung fu instructor sent to infiltrate an island run by former Shaolin student turned crime boss Han. Naturally, there’s a kung fu tournament masquerading as a recruitment drive for a drug trafficking ring, so it’s up to Lee to put an end to Han’s nefarious plans. Lee’s athleticism, explosive speed and power are marvelous to behold, while Bolo Yeung and Shih Kien’s wrist-bladed Han make for intimidating adversaries.

A bona fide martial arts classic, regarded by many as the greatest of all time, which gave rise to an explosive interest in the genre and mimicked Bruce Lee-noises in pretend fights everywhere.

Wheels on Meals (1984)

Jackie Chan was in his prime in the 80s, hitting his stride with several lauded action comedies such as Project A and Armour of God as he cultivated his personal stunt team to take their licks and keep on hurting. This time, he teams up with real-life fellow Peking opera school alumni Yuen Biao and Sammo Hung, playing a humble street food vendor who gets caught up in a story of a missing child and evil count. The finale involves Chan and Benny “The Jet” Urquidez, a powerhouse kickboxer and lethal adversary, and culminates in a duel that few fights can match in terms of athleticism or humour.

The Karate Kid (1984)

The ultimate underdog story, Daniel LaRusso is a teen who gets on the wrong side of Cobra Kai’s dojo bully Johnny Lawrence. After being saved by mild-mannered handyman Mr Miyagi, he agrees to become his karate student and eventually faces off against Lawrence in a climactic fighting tournament. It’s a simple story that wears its earnestness on its sleeve, with LaRusso overcoming all odds with nothing but his heart, will and a lot of wax-on wax-off. Spawning several sequels and a highly popular series, this classic had kids practicing their crane kicks in schoolyards all over.

Police Story (1985)

Jackie Chan plays Ka-Kui (Kevin) Chan, a Hong Kong copper on a case to put away crime lord Chu Tao. Of course, the paper-thin plot is just an excuse for JC to put his body on the line for our entertainment in this stunt-heavy police actioner. We see him dangling off the side of a double-decker bus, getting hit by moving cars and sliding down a mall’s five-story pole filled with live lights and glass that left him with cuts, broken bones and burnt palms. Of course, we know Jackie would keep pushing the bar to partake in even more death-defying stunts, but his willingness to get those ridiculous shots is why Police Story and many of his films will stand out as generations of action films pass us by.

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

This schlocky 80s B-movie blends the Western cowboy epic with Eastern mysticism, but with John Carpenter at the reins, it’s too quotable and weirdly absurd to purge itself from repeat viewings. When Jack Burton rolls into San Francisco on his lorry to rescue his friend’s fiance from Chinatown hoodlums, they enter a world of arcane and the freakishly supernatural, featuring green-eyed brides, clashing swordplay, campy performances and unnecessary backflips. With epic swagger courtesy of Russell and some genuinely impressive martial arts and wild sorcery — check out the dude who can chuck lightning about and warriors who can spend a longer than average amount of time in the air — this film cannot be narrated; it needs to be witnessed firsthand.

Bloodsport (1988)

Based on the alleged true story of Frank Dux, a real-life martial artist who entered and won the Kumite, a highly secret fighting tournament in Hong Kong, Bloodsport put splits meister Jean-Claude Van Damme firmly on the action movie map.

Though Dux’s tall tale has been widely debunked by most circles, Bloodsport, even with its terrible acting and derivative plot, set up the Muscles from Brussels for a wave of 90s cheesy actioners that was a staple to many growing up. The bouts also hold up, with an epic final showdown between JCVD and pecs machine Hong Kong bodybuilder Bolo Yeung.

Once Upon a Time in China (1991)

Jet Li plays legendary folk hero Wong Fei Hung, a Chinese martial artist and physician. Set in the late 19th century, when modernisation and imperialism have changed much of the country, enter Fei Hung, a gentleman martial artist who finds himself embroiled in a human trafficking plot. One of the most critically acclaimed martial arts upon release, Once Upon a Time in China generated a whole new wave of period wuxia films. The fight choreography and wirework are sublime, while Jet Li’s athletic prowess and speed appear almost supernatural. It’s also less po-faced than first appearances, with plenty of humour and some memorable characters.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)

A powerful tale chronicling the life of the late, great Bruce Lee in the US during the 60s as he tackles racism, opposition to his teaching style as well his own demons on the road to becoming a worldwide action film star. The set piece fights and sound design are absolutely brutal, as you can feel the gravitas of every bone-crunching hit, while Jason Scott Lee delivers a raw, powerhouse performance both in his thespian and kung fu chops. Co-star Lauren Holly also brings heart and undeniable chemistry as Lee’s wife Linda. It’s also well placed with the action, with a cleaver-heavy fight with a kitchen’s worth of chefs and a duel to decide Lee’s teaching methods ringing in the senses long after the credits have rolled.

Drunken Master 2 (1994)

Drunken brawls usually end up in the back of a police van outside a budget pub chain, but the booze seemingly bolsters Jackie Chan’s scrapping prowess. His comedic style and acting chops make him the perfect conduit to portray the master of drunken boxing.

Playing Wong Fei-hung, this rebellious son of a doctor finds himself in the centre of a conspiracy to smuggle Chinese artifacts to the UK.

Of course, things eventually come to a head in a final showdown to expose the conspirators. The climactic battle features the unimaginatively-monkered final boss, John, played by real-life Taekwondo legend Ken Lo, who definitely did not skip leg day. This brutal scrap in a steel factory, featuring burning hot coals, hot pokers and industrial-strength alcohol, is one of the best fight scenes committed to celluloid. Just don’t try it down your local boozer…

The Matrix (1999)

When it’s not destroying government hallways via bullets or waxing lyrical about existence and philosophy, The Matrix is only keen to showcase the kung fu skills of Neo, Trinity et al. This anime-turned live-action flick remains a cult classic, raising the bar for action and how it’s captured on film. The main leads also commit to the bit, training for months with famed fight choreographer Yuen Woo-ping, and it shows, with wide shots galore for audiences to witness that Keanu Reeves really does know kung fu. And while Neo’s training tussle versus Morpheus teases what’s to come, it’s his subway scrap with Agent Smith that has us punching the air when we’re told: “He’s beginning to believe.” We only wish we could learn martial arts in a few paltry seconds via a USB brain cable, ala Neo.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

The film that brought modern wuxia to Western audiences still holds up today as a beautifully shot epic. Chow Yun Fat plays the legendary Li Mui Bai, martial arts master and owner of the famed Green Destiny sword, alongside Michelle Yeoh and Zhang Ziyi. Giving up his sword after years of battle, Li wants to settle down, but a plot to steal the blade and the reemergence of Jade Fox, the woman who killed his master, compels him into action once more. Another tear-jerker, this one combines dizzying wirework and beautifully choreographed fight scenes — take a look at the legendary scrap between Yeoh and Zhang involving a whole arsenal of melee weapons.

Hero (2002)

Set during the time of the Warring States, where seven major states wrestled to control China, a lone warrior meets with the shadowy Qin Emperor to recount how he defeated some of his most deadly enemies, only to be called out for telling a few porkers. A tale of forgiveness and sacrifice for the greater good, Hero is utterly gorgeous to look at, with many scenes lovingly rendered in solitary, striking colour.

The fight choreography is as beautiful as its emotion and sense of scale, with a blistering scrap between Jet Li’s Nameless swordsman and Donnie Yen’s spear master Long Sky a standout. Plus, the scene where our heroes parry hordes of arrows with their sleeves — the ultimate don’t try this at home message.

Ong-Bak (2003)

When thieves descend on a rural town and nab the head of its Buddha statue, it’s up to Ting to journey to Bangkok on a one-man destructive mission to recover it. The film that made the acrobatic legend Tony Jaa a megastar while also catapulting the Muay Thai style into the mainstream, Ong-Bak reinvigorates the martial arts franchise. Showcasing Jaa’s signature style involving aggressive flying elbows and slick knee drops, Ong-Bak became a modern classic due to its parkour hijinks and brutal fights that have even us wincing in pain from its full-contact impacts.

Kill Bill Volume 1 & 2 (2003 & 2004)

Sure, we’re cheating a bit by having both Kill Bill films in here, but they have enough varied martial arts to warrant inclusion. Whether it’s the Bride training with feared kung fu master Pai Mei, her home-wrecking scrap with Vernita Green or her bloody massacre of the Crazy 88 at the House of Blue Leaves, there’s more action here to wow the senses, and Tarantino’s eye for shooting violence means the audience can almost smell the buckets of claret being splashed everywhere. Uma Thurman’s Bride wreaking her furious vengeance against those who gunned her down is deliciously satisfying, while we all rush home to google whether the five point palm exploding heart technique is a real thing.

House of Flying Daggers (2004)

Wuxia meets William Shakespeare in this Romeo and Juliet-inspired tragedy that would have even ol’ Bill blubbing over his quill. Jin (Takeshi Kaneshiro) and Leo (Andy Lau) are two police captains tasked with uncovering the leader of the Flying Daggers rebel faction, with their only lead a blind dancer Mei (Ziyi Zhang).

It’s also very, very pretty, with sumptuous costume design and battles raging across an opulent tearoom, bamboo forest and snowstorm. Just prepare to suspend your disbelief at the blade physics — you may believe a man can fly, but you won’t believe a flying dagger can do that.

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Drop an ACME bag of martial arts into a Wile E Coyote cartoon, and you’ll get something resembling Kung Fu Hustle. Comedic legend Stephen Chow stars as a down-on-his-luck wannabe hoodlum who inadvertently kicks off a war between a neighborhood slum and the dreaded yet impeccably tailored Axe gang. Utterly ludicrous and full of unique flair, like stringed instruments used to deadly effect and a landlady with a hell of a voice, this film’s visual comedy makes it a must-see, even if the CGI is ropey. You’ll be trying to unlock your hidden chi for days after.

Fearless (2006)

Jet Li plays Huo Yuanjia, a real-life martial artist famed for emerging victorious in duels with fighters from many parts of the world. In this version of events, Huo’s arrogance and hubris lead to a tragic chance encounter for his family. Soul-searching and wracked with guilt, Huo promises to change his ways, entering another fighting tournament to restore his nation’s pride after years of Western imperialism and Japanese influence. Jet Li gives a great performance and physicality playing Huo, and the mix of different fighting styles his character has to contend with helps keep things fresh and frenetic.

Ip Man (2008)

An adaptation that’s as loose as adaptations get, Ip Man chronicles the story of the eponymous real-life Chinese martial artist, the man who would go on to mentor Bruce Lee, caught under Japanese rule in the 1930s as he struggles to protect his oppressed people.

Played to stoic and gentlemanly perfection by Donnie Yen, Ip Man is a testament to Wing Chun, a rapid-fire and direct fighting style that sees our titular hero take on 10 black belts in bone-breaking, explosive fashion like he’s spamming the punch button in a videogame.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

When the Dragon Warrior is due to be chosen in China’s Valley of Peace, few would believe it would turn out to be Po, a clumsy, rotund panda and local noodle chef. But appearances often deceive, and a choice training regimen and training montage (naturally) get Po in shape to take on rogue escaped lethal leopard Tai Lung. With a Hollywood cast of golden voice talent from titans such as Jack Black, Ian McShane and Dustin Hoffman, Kung Fu Panda blends a tale of destiny and self-belief with a CGI martial arts extravaganza, all packaged in an expertly crafted animation that is steeped in colour and dynamism.

Chocolate (2008)

The daughter of a Japanese yakuza boss, Zen is an autistic girl who discovers a penchant for chocolate and martial arts after bingeing on Bruce Lee and Tony Jaa movies. After needing money to pay for her mother’s hospital treatments, she decides to collect on some debts, with violent consequences. With an uncanny ability to mimic the fighting styles she witnesses, Zen gains the attention of local gangsters and must fight through them to help save her family. With a dangerous lack of wires and stunt doubles, Chocolate delivers a sugary martial arts feast to delight the senses, with some acrobatic stunts and full contact hits upping the stakes and need for ibuprofen.

Warrior (2011)

This MMA drama pits two estranged brothers, played by Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton, against one another with nothing to lose and everything to gain, as both brothers are desperate to come out on top against insurmountable odds and for their own reasons. The action is fast and brutal, and while its jiu-jitsu-based takedowns and ground and pounds convey much pain, it’s secondary to the gutwrenching family drama behind it all. Powerful and emotive, this generation’s Rocky resonates with anyone with family baggage, while its endgame catharsis provides a much-needed balm and a sliver of hope for redemption and reconciliation.

The Raid 2 (2014)

Amping up the adrenaline-fuelled fights that made the original such a breakaway hit, Welsh filmmaker Gareth Evans helms another riotous rumble that’s chockful of lacerations and lethal moves, even if the story plays second fiddle to the action.

Our hero cop Rama returns for this sequel, this time infiltrating the belly of Jakarta’s criminal underworld. Every fight is a wince-inducing slugfest, but it’s an almost exhausting smattering of bone-on-bone action that showcases the dynamic and hyper-aggressive Indonesian silat martial arts style. Plus, you’ll really wince when those karambit knives come out to play…

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Marvel’s effort at a martial arts epic is better than it has any right to be, with Shang-Chi taking on his father, the enigmatic yet charismatic Mandarin, following years in hiding after dipping from an assassination mission. The high-kicking action is expertly shot, with breathtaking fights and hijinks taking inspiration from Jackie Chan’s comedic stunt heyday — check out the bus brawl for some vehicular-shredding mayhem. Plus, with Asian cinema legends Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh on the billing, this flick is a highly entertaining martial arts epic that just happens to be part of the MCU.

Raya and The Last Dragon (2021)

Raya and The Last Dragon tells the story of five disparate tribes fighting over a gem that will help them protect against the Druun, wayward spirits that can turn living things into stone. After a betrayal leads to the Druun resurfacing, warrior princess Raya needs to summon the last dragon who can help restore order from the chaos. A gorgeous-looking animated feature that looks like several hundred million dollars, RATLD features scraps involving South Asian disciplines, including pencak silat, taekwondo and Muay Thai. The action is always exquisitely lit and animated, while the mo-capped stunt artists give the fights real heft and dynamism.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Absolutely out there and full-on bonkers, this film wears many masks: comedy, drama, sci-fi and fantasy, but it’s a tale mostly weaved together with the chop-socky talents of Michelle Yeoh and a fine return to form from Hollywood’s number two nice guy, Ke Huy Quan. When their ailing laundromat business is under threat of audit by the IRS, Evelyn meets a dashing multiverse variant of her husband, Waymond, who offers a dire warning of an enemy dangerous enough to destroy her universe and all others. Brilliantly shot and expertly choreographed, this bamboozling explosion of story and multiverse effects ensures there are no rules, anything is possible. It’s grounded by Michelle Yeoh’s reluctant hero and punted into oblivion again by Ke Huy Quan’s deadliness with a bumbag.