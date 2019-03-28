The Best Huawei P30 Deals - £36 p/m w/30GB data and free smart speaker

Huawei has just announced the P30, packing the same insanely fast processor and beautiful screen as the P30 Pro at super reasonable prices.
We’re in love with the pearlescent colours, performance in all conditions, that fingerprint reader under the screen, and how the range of rear shooters aren’t just a gimmick.
Plus, at their great prices, that means mobile networks have really smashed it out the park with some incredible contract deals (including an extra special sweetener…more on that later).
If you’re in the market for a P30, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve handpicked the best deals out there.
Pre-Order Bonus: Free Sonos One Wireless Speaker (Worth £199)
This is an insane deal, and one that just might tip people looking for a new phone in Huawei’s favour! Not only do you get a cracking phone with one of the best cameras out there, you get the Sonos One - a five-star smart speaker that we know you will love. But be quick, you’ve got until the 4th of April to get your pre-order in.
Get it from one of these retailers below and claim your speaker here:
Huawei P30 Best Deals: £36 p/m w/30GB data on EE
Whether you’re seeking the bargain deals or looking to splash out on a truckload of data, there’s something for everyone here. That said, we are big fans of EE’s deal - bagging you a whopping 30GB of data for just £36 per month.
EE
- 30GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- 3 months free BT Sport
- 6 months free Apple Music
Total cost of ownership: £913.99 (24-month contract)Get it here for £49.99 up front and £36 per month.
O2
- 30GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Access to O2 WiFi
Total cost of ownership: £921.99 (24-month contract)Get it here for £9.99 up front and £38 per month.
Virgin Mobile
- 300MB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Flexible plan
- Free WhatsApp messaging
- Data rollover
Total cost of ownership: £759 (12-month contract)Get it here for £679 upfront and £6 per month.
Vodafone
- 60GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Vodafone Global Roaming
Total cost of ownership: £1,113.99 (24-month contract)Get it here for £9.99 up front and £46 per month.